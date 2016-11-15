 Top
    Armenians violated ceasefire 29 times using 60 mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire

    Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 29 times throughout the day, using 60 millimeter mortars and large-caliber machine guns.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD). 

    Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village in Noyemberian region and nameless hills in Krasnoselsk and Berd regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills in Gazakh and Krasnoselsk regions and Muncuglu village of Tovuz region.

    The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Garagashli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Xojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan villages of Fuzuli region, as well as the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Fuzuli and Jebrayil regions.

