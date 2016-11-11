Armenians violated ceasefire 27 times using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 27 times throughout the day, using 60 and 82 millimeter mortars.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber village in Ijevan region, nameless hills in Noyemberian region, Aygepar, Chinari villages in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili village and nameless hills in Gazakh region, Alibayli village and nameless hills in Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Garagashli, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, as well as the nameless hills in Tartar and Khojavand regions.