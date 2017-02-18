Armenian side violated ceasefire 26 times throughout the day

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 26 times throughout the day, using 60 millimeter mortars.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region and in nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Farahli, Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region, in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region and in Garavalilar village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Shuraabad, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

Military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces have taken the adequate retaliatory measures in accordance with the operational situation.