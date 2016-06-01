Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 25 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region from positions located in Chinari village of Berd region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Garagashli village of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy and Khojavand regions.