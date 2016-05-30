Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 23 times in a day.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at unnamed heights and in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region from positions located at unnamed heights of Ijevan region, in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Sarijali village of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.