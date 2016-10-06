Armenians violated ceasefire 21 times using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 21 times throughout the day using large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan village in Noyemberian region, in Vazashen village in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gaymagli and Bala Jafarli villages in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region and Mehdili village of Jebrail region, as well as, nameless hills in Tartar, Goranboy, Fuzuli and Jebrail regions.