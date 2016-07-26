Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 20 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located at unnamed heights of Noyemberyan region as well as at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region as well as at unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy and Fuzuli regions.