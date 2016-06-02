Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 20 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.