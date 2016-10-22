Armenians violated ceasefire 20 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 20 times throughout the day using large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberian region, nameless hills in Berd and Krasnoselsk regions subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Farahli village of Gazakh region and nameless hills in Tovuz and Gadabay regions.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Bash Garvand, Namirli, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, as well as, nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar and Fuzuli regions.