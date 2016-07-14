Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 19 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located at unnamed heights and in Gushchu Ayrim, Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region from positions located at unnamed heights of Ijevan region, in Voskevan, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region as well as in Aghbulag village and at unnamed heights of Tovuz region from positions at Chinari and Mosesgekh village of Berd region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region as well as at unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy and Fuzuli regions.