Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 18 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Gushchu Ayrim, Gaymagli and Kemerli villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Voskevan, Voskepar, Barekamavan villages and at unnamed heights of Noyemberyan region as well as in Hajialili village and at unnamed heights of Tovuz region from positions in Aygedzor vilage and at unnamed heights of Berd region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from Merzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region.