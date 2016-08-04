Armenians violated ceasefire 18 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 18 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire in Gushchu Ayrim village and at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, Paravakar village of Ijevan region as well as at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Merzili village of Aghdam region, Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region.