Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 17 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Bash Garvand, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy and Khojavand regions.