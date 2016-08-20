Armenians violated ceasefire 17 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 17 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Kokhanabi, Munjuglu and Garalar villages of Tovuz region from positions located in Chinari village and at unnamed heights of Berd region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Merzili village of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.