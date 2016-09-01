Armenians violated ceasefire 17 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 17 times throughout the day using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village in Noyemberian region, Aygepar, Chinari villages in Berd region and nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Qushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region, Alibayli, Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region and nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region and Horadiz village of Fuzuli region.