Armenians violated ceasefire 17 times in a day using large caliber machine guns and sniper rifles

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 17 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns and sniper rifles.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire at unnamed heights of Aghstafa region, in Kemerli, Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Berdavan, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region as well as at unnamed heights of Tovuz region from positions located at unnamed heights of Berd region, at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Horadiz, Bash Garvand villages of Fuzuli region.