Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 16 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire in Kemerli, Gaymagli villages and at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Dovekh, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and at unnamed heights of Ijevan region as well as in Munjuglu, Aghdam villages of Tovuz region from positions located at unnamed heights and in Mosesgekh village of Berd region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region.