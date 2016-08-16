Armenians violated ceasefire 16 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 16 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region as well as in Munjuglu and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region from positions located at unnamed heights of Berd region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy and Khojavand regions.