    Armenians violated ceasefire 16 times in a day

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions in Bala Jafarli village and nameless hills of Qazakh region

    Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 16 times throughout the day.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

    According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in Vazashen village and nameless hills in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Bala Jafarli village and nameless hills in Qazakh region.

    The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located in nameless hills in Tartar, Goranboy, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

