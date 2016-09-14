Armenians violated ceasefire 16 times in a day

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 16 times throughout the day, using large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Vazashen village in Ijevan region, Chinari village in Berd region and nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills in Gazakh region, Kokhanabi village in Tovuz region and nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Shixlar village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village in Jebrail region, as well as, nameless hills in Khojavand region.