 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenians violated ceasefire 15 times in a day

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from nameless heights at Goranboy and Khojavand districts

    Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 15 times in a day from different directions of the frontline by using large caliber machine guns.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces at Gaymagli village of Gazakh region fired from positions Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region of Armenia, positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located at nameless height in Gedebey region from the positions at nameless heights in Krasnoselsk region.

    Positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired as well as from positions at nameless heights of Goranboy and Khojavand regions.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi