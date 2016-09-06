Armenians violated ceasefire 15 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 15 times throughout the day using large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Ministry of Defence (MOD) of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Marzili, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as nameless hills in Goranboy and Tartar regions.