Armenians violated ceasefire 142 times using heavy and large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past day, Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 142 times in various areas of the frontline, using large-caliber machine guns and 60 mm mortars, Report was told in the press service of Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnagishlag village of Agstafa region from the positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region. Also from positions in the nameless heights in the Krasnoselsk region fired on our positions in the nameless heights in the Gadabay region of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan, Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar, Kengerli, Yusifjanli villages of Agdam, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghy Abdulrahmanli, also Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.