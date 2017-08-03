Armenians violated ceasefire 141 times in a day using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 141 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Ashaghi Eskipara villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam village of Tovuz region, Zamanli village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.