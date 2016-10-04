 Top
    Armenians violated ceasefire 14 times in a day

    Armenians fired positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces using large caliber machine guns

    Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 14 times throughout the day using large caliber machine guns.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

    According to the information, the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Marzili village of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, Kuropatkino village of Xojavand region, as well as, nameless hills in Goranboy and Fuzuli regions.

