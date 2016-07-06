Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 14 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Gaymagli and Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region from positions located at Barekamavan village of Noyemberyan region, Berkaber village of Ijevan region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Horadiz and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy region.