    Armenians violated ceasefire 14 times in a day

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from unnamed heights of Khojavand region

    Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 14 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Gaymagli, Ashaghi Eskipara and Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Barekamavan and Voskepar villages of Noyemberyan region.

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, Horadiz and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Khojavand region. 

     

