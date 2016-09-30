Armenians violated ceasefire 13 times in a day

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 13 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

According to the information, the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Javahirli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fuzuli region, as well as, nameless hills in Goranboy, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.