 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenians violated ceasefire 13 times in a day

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire

    Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 13 times in the day from different directions of the frontline.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, at unnamed heights of Horadiz village of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi