Armenians violated ceasefire 13 times in a day

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 13 times in the day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Chilaburt village of Tartar region, at unnamed heights of Horadiz village of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.