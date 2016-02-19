Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 129 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located at unnamed heights, in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region, in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region from positions located at unnamed heights, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, in Kokhanabi, Aghdam villages of Tovuz region from Chinari, Mosesgekh villages of Berd region, at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Chayli, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Sarijali, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Shuraabad, Namirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 131 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.