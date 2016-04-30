Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 128 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using 60, 82 and 120 mm mortars and large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Gizilhajili, Kemerli villages and at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Paravakar, Berkaber villages and at unnamed heights of Ijevan region and Dovekh village of Noyemberyan region as well as in Aghdam, Alibayli, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region from positions located in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region as well as at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near, Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Merzili, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Sarijali, Nemirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 128 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.