Armenians violated ceasefire 128 times a day

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 128 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar, Berkaber villages of Ijevan region, on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, Gizilhajili, Gushchu Ayrim, Kamarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu and Kokhanebi villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Namirli, Yusifjanli, Shuraabad, Garagashli, Baş Garvand, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbeyli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.