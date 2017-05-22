Armenians violated ceasefire 128 times a day using grenade launchers

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 128 times throughout the day, using grenade launchers.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Aygedzor village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh region, in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Shirvanli, Garagashli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli and Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.