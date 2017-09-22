Armenians violated ceasefire 128 times a day

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 128 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Munjuglu, Garalar villages of Tovuz region, Goyali, Zamanly villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Javahirli, Abdinli, Garagashly, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Ajarly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.