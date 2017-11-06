Armenians violated ceasefire 127 times a day

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 127 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Alibeyli and Aghdam villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Saryjaly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.