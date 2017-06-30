Armenians violated ceasefire 126 times throughout the day

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 126 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns and 60 millimeter mortars (7 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Gaymagli, Ferehli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Zamanli village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Garagashli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanlı, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.