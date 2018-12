Armenians violated ceasefire 126 times a day

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were fired

2 June, 2017 10:00

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 126 times throughout the day. Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).