Armenians violated ceasefire 125 times

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 125 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, sniper rifles and 82 millimeter mortars (total 33 shells). Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Barekamavan, Dovekh, Voskevan villages and in nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in nameless hills and in Chinari village in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Bala Jafarli villages and in nameless hills in Gazakh region, in nameless hills in Gadabay region, in nameless hills and in Aghbulag village in Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Marzili village of Aghdam region and Gorgan village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.