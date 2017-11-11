Armenians violated ceasefire 124 times a day

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 124 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Gaymagly villages of Qazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Munjuglu, Garalar villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Shuraabad, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Garagashly, Saryjaly, Yusifjanly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.