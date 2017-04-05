Armenians violated ceasefire 123 times throughout the day using sniper rifles

Baku 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 123 times throughout the day, using sniper rifles.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village of Noyemberyan region, in Vazashen village of Ijevan region and in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gushchu Ayrim, Bala Jafarli villages of Qazakh region and in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz and Ashaghi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.