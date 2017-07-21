Armenians violated ceasefire 123 times a day

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 123 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Shavarshavan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagli, Ferehli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region and in Zamanli village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Sarijali, Yusifjanlı, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.