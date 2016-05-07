Armenians violated ceasefire 122 times in a day using machine guns and mortars

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 122 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, Gizilhajili village and at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Paravakar, Berkaber villages and unnamed heights of Ijevan region, in Alibayli, Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region from positions located in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages of Berd region as well as at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Sarijali, Kengerli, Novruzlu, Nemirli, Garagashli, Merzili, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 123 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.