Armenians violated ceasefire 122 times a day

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 122 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar, Berkaber villages of Ijevan region, on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Mazam villages and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region, and in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.