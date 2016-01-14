Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 121 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region and at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region and from positions located at unnamed heights, at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Chayli, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli, Namirli, Merzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 122 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.