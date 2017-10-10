Armenians violated ceasefire 121 times a day

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 121 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Shavarshavan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Gaymagly, Ferehli villages of Qazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, Goyali, Zamanly villages of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.