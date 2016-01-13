Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 120 times in a day from different directions of the frontline.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili village and at unnamed heights of Gazakh region from positions located in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, Barekamavan village and unnamed heights of Noyemberyan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Goyarkh, Yarimja, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Kengerli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Merzili, Shuraabad, Garagashli, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 126 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.