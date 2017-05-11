Armenians violated ceasefire 120 times a day

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 120 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Vazashen, Berkaber villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Aygedzor, Chinari villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Bala Jafarli, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Munjuglu, Agbulag, Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region, on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Garagashli, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.