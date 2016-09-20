Armenians violated ceasefire 12 times using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 12 times throughout the day, using large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Aygedzor village in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills in Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Horadiz village of Fuzuli region, as well as, nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar and Fuzuli regions.