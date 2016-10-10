Armenians violated ceasefire 12 times in a day

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 12 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, as well as nameless hills in Goranboy, Fuzuli, Khojavand and Jabrail regions.