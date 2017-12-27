Armenians violated ceasefire 118 times a day

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 118 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Qazakh region, in Kokhanebi village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavand regions.